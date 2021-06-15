EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 372,433 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of EchoStar worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 164.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 190,898 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SATS. Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

