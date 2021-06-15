Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

