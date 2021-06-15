Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

