Reviewing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

96.2% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $96.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.06%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 26.14%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.36 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -326.39 ThredUp $186.01 million 14.30 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

