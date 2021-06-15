Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

