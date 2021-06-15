Sei Investments Co. Buys 20,288 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 654,804 shares valued at $70,539,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.