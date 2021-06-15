Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHME. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of JHME stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.