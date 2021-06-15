FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.42. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

