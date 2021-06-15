Sei Investments Co. Has $16.51 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Agree Realty worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,507,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

