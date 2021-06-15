232,980 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.