$0.76 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. II-VI reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,396,500. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.