Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target at C$4.22

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a market cap of C$355.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

