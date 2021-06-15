Comparing Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) & Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Brunswick’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brunswick $4.35 billion 1.71 $372.70 million $5.07 18.86

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A Brunswick 9.82% 33.75% 13.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novo Integrated Sciences and Brunswick, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick 0 3 12 0 2.80

Brunswick has a consensus price target of $115.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Brunswick’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brunswick shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brunswick beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers specialty treatment and recovery programs derived from motor vehicle accident injuries, long-term disability cases, corporate wellness, and job-site injuries. Further, it also provides cold laser therapeutics, shockwave therapy, custom bracing and orthotics, custom compression therapy/stockings, and lymphatic drainage treatment. The company offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. It operates 16 owned clinics, a contracted network of 102 affiliate clinics, and 220 eldercare related care homes, as well as retirement homes and community-based locations in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses. This segment offers its products under the Mercury Marine, Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, and Mercury Diesel brands. The Parts & Accessories segment provides engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, engine oils and lubricants, marine electronics and control systems, instruments, trolling motors, fuel systems, and electrical systems, as well as specialty vehicle, mobile, and transportation aftermarket products for aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses, as well for as for the original equipment manufacturers in marine and non-marine markets; and supplies parts and accessories through the distribution business. This segment offers its products under the under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands. The Boat segment provides Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers and runabouts; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, and Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Heyday tow/wake boats; and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats, as well as shared access boat club and dealer services to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.