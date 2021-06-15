Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.