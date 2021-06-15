Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

