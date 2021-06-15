Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 420.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

