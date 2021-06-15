Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WNEB. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.