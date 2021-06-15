Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Grows By 49.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000.

