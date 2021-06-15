Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Grows By 49.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.
