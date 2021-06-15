ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ABB were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

