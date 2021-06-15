Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Expands By 41.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

