Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Shares of BTEC opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57.

