CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.