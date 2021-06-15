UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 297.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 172,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NEP stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

