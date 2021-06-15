Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avalara were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of AVLR opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $103.45 and a one year high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders have sold 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

