UBS Group AG Has $22.86 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of NetApp worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.