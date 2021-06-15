CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

NYSE:COO opened at $376.54 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

