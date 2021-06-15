UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.38% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,904,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

PWV opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

