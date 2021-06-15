FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $270.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.27. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.