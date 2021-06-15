UBS Group AG Buys 7,764 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AON were worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

