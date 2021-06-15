Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.32 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.99. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.