SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

SLY opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

