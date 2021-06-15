UBS Group AG Has $20.56 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

