MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 161.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after buying an additional 1,149,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $14,023,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $12,707,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 399,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $11,245,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

