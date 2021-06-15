Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $149,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,894 shares of company stock worth $259,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

