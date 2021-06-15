Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

