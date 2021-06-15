Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $14.55 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

