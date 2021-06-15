CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

