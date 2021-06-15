Head-To-Head Comparison: Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) & The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Weir Group alerts:

This table compares The Weir Group and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.89 -$192.09 million $0.48 29.23 Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion N/A $2.92 billion $0.82 12.10

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Weir Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Weir Group and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Weir Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Weir Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Weir Group and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 14.79% 12.15% 5.88%

Volatility and Risk

The Weir Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats The Weir Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, GEHO, Gemex, Hydrau-Flo, Isodry, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Multiflo, Synertrex, Trio, Vulco, FusionCast, and Warman brands. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Australia, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and FSU. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.