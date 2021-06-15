Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.