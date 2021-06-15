Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
