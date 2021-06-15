Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,041 shares of company stock worth $3,256,149. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

