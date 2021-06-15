StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,006. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

