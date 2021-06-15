Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 112.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

