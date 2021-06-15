Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

