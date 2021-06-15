Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orange by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

