Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

