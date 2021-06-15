Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.22 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

