Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,407 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CINF opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

