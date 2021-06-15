CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,003 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,428,283. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.10.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

