Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,195 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $294.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $296.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

