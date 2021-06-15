Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66,670 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,263,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,296.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,508.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

